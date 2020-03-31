"No Time to Die": Lea Seydoux Says the Movie is Emotional, Moving

Léa Seydoux, who plays Madeleine Swann in No Time to Die cautions her latest film will have audiences feeling emotional. Speaking with the Daily Mail, the actor mentioned how heavy emotions play into Daniel Craig's final Bond film. Seydoux played Madeleine since its predecessor, Spectre (2015). "There's a lot of emotion in this Bond. It's very moving. I bet you're going to cry. When I watched it, I cried, which is weird because I am in it," Seydoux said.

As far as what triggers the tears, possibly a major unexpected death. Judi Dench sung her Bond swan song as M in Skyfall (2012) after Silva (Javier Bardem) mortally wounded her. Ralph Fiennes' Garreth Mallory became the new M as 007's boss. Between Bond's relationship with Swann, Seydoux's statement, and Vespyr Lind's (Eva Green) death in Casino Royale (2006), things look bleak for the couple.

No Time to Die – What's It About?

Recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist, globe-trotting spy James Bond finds himself hot on the trail of a mysterious villain, who's armed with a dangerous new technology.

Cary Fukunaga, who succeeds Danny Boyle as Bond director explained to the Daily Mail the story begins into 007's retirement.

"For me as a writer and a director, it was essential to rediscover Bond. After five years of retirement, who has he become? The people close to Bond – those he considers to be family – are at great risk and now there is someone new out there, more dangerous than anyone he has ever previously encountered."

Seydoux and Craig frown on the term "Bond girl". The French actress says Swann is independent and more than hold her own.

"[Madeleine] is not a character written to please men. She's not objectified. She doesn't define herself through her sexuality. She's smart. She's independent and I think she has a real depth."

The film stars Craig, Seydoux, Rami Malek, Fiennes, Ana De Armas, Christoph Waltz, Jeffrey Wright, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, and Naomie Harris.

No Time to Die comes to theaters on November 25.