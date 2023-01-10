Marvel Producer Confirms That Harry Styles As Eros Will Appear Again Marvel producer Nate Moore has confirmed that we haven't seen the last of Harry Styles as Eros, aka Star Fox.

At the end of Eternals, we were introduced to two major characters played by some pretty big names. One of them was Pip the Troll, voiced by Patton Oswalt, and the other was Star Fox, aka Eros, played by Harry Styles. Eternals was released at the end of 2021, and despite the stacked cast and an Academy award-winning director behind the camera, it is cited as one of the worst Marvel movies. Some people have been giving it a second look, and we here at Bleeding Cool think it's a movie that actually holds up better on a second watch. However, a question that has been lingering over the MCU is what would happen if a movie bombed or if people didn't like it, what would they do with those characters and those plot threads that were introduced? In terms of Eternals, we don't know anything right now. Way back in August, it sounds like Oswalt might have leaked that Eternals 2 was happening, but we haven't heard anything yet. Aside from the Eternals themselves, people have been wondering if we would see Styles as Eros again in the MCU. Producer Nate Moore, who has worked on several movies, confirmed to the Deadline Crew Call podcast (via ScreenRant) that we will see Eros again.

No, we certainly didn't cast Harry for a tag. I mean, again– And a character [that] maybe I have too much affection for, 'cause he's had some problematic runs in publishing, but… But there are more stories to be told with that character. He's fascinating," Moore explained. "He has a really interesting connection with Thanos; they're half-brothers and share the same father. He has an interesting power set. He's a complicated character, but a really fun character. And I think… having met Harry Styles, he is as charming as you want him to be. And I think there's no limit to how good that character's going to be once we get to bring him back.

So we don't have a definitive movie or time as to when Eros will show up again, but Styles as an actor hasn't exactly been thrilling people these dates. Don't Worry Darling didn't make an impression for many reasons, and Styles merely existed in that film, failing to make any impression. While there was some early awards buzz for My Policeman, once again, Styles didn't impress enough in a very competitive awards season, and the movie passed by without anyone really talking about it. Styles, as an actor, hasn't had his moment yet in dramatic pieces, so maybe he'll have better luck finding space within genre films instead.

