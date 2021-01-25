Captain Marvel 2: Teyonah Parris is Honored to Bring Monica to Life

We finally got some details about Captain Marvel 2 during the Disney Investor Day and an official logo last month. We already knew that Nia DaCosta of the upcoming Candyman, but we also found out that Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as the now-adult Monica Rambeau will be in the movie. This is an excellent move because both of those characters have such important connections to Captain Marvel and Carol Danvers in particular. You really can't have Kamala Khan without Carol Danvers, and this version of Monica basically had Carol as her second mother for most of her young life. Parris is first bringing Monica to the small screen in WandaVision, but she is so excited to join her costars in Captain Marvel 2, as she told Rotten Tomatoes TV.

"I am excited, just as the actress, to join Brie and Iman and see what putting these three superheroes together — the Carol Danvers Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau — [to see] what will happen in that film," Parris said. "But yeah, the rest, we're just going to have to wait a few weeks before we can really talk about it."

A few weeks, she says? That's interesting as far as the timeline goes, but maybe we'll get some sort of hint about Monica's place in Captain Marvel 2 in WandaVision.

"You will find out what Monica's been up to since Captain Marvel, where she was a little girl, throughout the course of WandaVision," Parris said. "We definitely dive into her backstory and what's been going on for her over the past years."

Finally, Parris went on to say how blessed and honored she is to tell Monica's story not only in WandaVision but also in Captain Marvel. She doesn't know what version of Monica we're going to end up seeing, but she is so excited to bring this character to life. "I don't know how she fits into the future of the MCU any more than what we've already been told, which is that she joins Captain Marvel 2," Parris said. "But knowing her rich history in the comics … I am truly honored for the opportunity to tell her story and to bring her to life, so we'll see what happens."

Captain Marvel 2 currently has a release date of November 11, 2022, but considering that the Doctor Strange sequel needed to go on hiatus because of spiking COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom. We don't know where Captain Marvel 2 is going to shoot, but if the rest of the world doesn't get its shit together soon about this virus, it could impact more productions. However, because it does have a latter in 2022 release date, November 11, 2022, so maybe things will be more under control by the time Larson and company head into production. For the health and safety of the cast and crew, we can certainly hope so.