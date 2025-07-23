Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: caught stealing

Caught Stealing: 8 Character Posters Show Off The Impressive Cast

Sony Pictures released eight new character posters from Darren Aronofsky's new film Caught Stealing, and they rule.

This August is shaping up to be one hell of a period at the movies. It's usually a wasteland, but there is a lot of fun stuff from massive directors coming out in the next couple of weeks. One of them is Caught Stealing from director Darren Aronofsky, which has one hell of a cast. We got to see some of it when the first trailer premiered, and now we have a bunch of character posters. And by god, we have some nice-looking posters for once. They are visually busy as hell, but they work for the vibes that this movie is going for.

Caught Stealing: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Hank Thompson (Austin Butler) was a high-school baseball phenom who can't play anymore, but everything else is going okay. He's got a great girl (Zoë Kravitz), tends bar at a New York dive, and his favorite team is making an underdog run at the pennant.

When his punk-rock neighbor Russ (Matt Smith) asks him to take care of his cat for a few days, Hank suddenly finds himself caught in the middle of a motley crew of threatening gangsters. They all want a piece of him; the problem is he has no idea why. As Hank attempts to evade their ever-tightening grip, he's got to use all his hustle to stay alive long enough to find out…

Caught Stealing is directed by Academy Award® nominee Darren Aronofsky, screenplay by Charlie Huston, based on his book of the same name. The film stars Austin Butler, Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber, Vincent D'Onofrio, Griffin Dunne, Benito A Martínez Ocasio, and Carol Kane. It will be released in theaters on August 29, 2025.

