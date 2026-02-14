Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: bambi, disney, Fallout

Fallout Co-Creator on Stepping Away from the Live-Action Bambi Movie

The co-creator of Prime's hit series Fallout says that she had to step away from the live-action Bambi project.

Article Summary Fallout co-creator Geneva Robertson Dworet confirms she's no longer involved with Disney's live-action Bambi remake.

Bambi's live-action project appears shelved, with directors and writers like Lindsey Beer also moving on.

The 1942 Bambi film remains iconic, while Disney faces tough choices over which remakes move forward.

Indie studio Jagged Edge released a horror spin, Bambi: The Reckoning, inspired by the public domain story.

The long-discussed live-action Bambi remake kind of sounds closer to being stalled out than moving forward.

Disney first put the project into development several years ago, with screenwriters Geneva Robertson Dworet and Lindsey Beer attached, and reports that Women Talking director Sarah Polley was briefly in talks to direct. Since then, there has been no casting, no production timeline, and, based on a new update from Robertson Dworet, no chance that the original creative team is still developing the project.

Speaking with The Direct while promoting her work on Prime Video's hit series Fallout, the writer made it clear that whatever Bambi movie Disney might eventually make, she is no longer part of it.

The Writer Attached to a Live-Action Bambi Movie on Stepping Away from the Project

She explained, "I have not found out in at least five years a single update on the Bambi movie." She then described Fallout as "an intensely full-time job," elaborating, "So I have been off it since I started on Fallout, and have not even kind of checked in, to be totally honest with you, that's true." Later in the conversation, she summed up her status with, "I'm sad to say, I'm not the right person. I'm always rooting for a Bambi movie… My attention is so fully taken up by this that I'm just behind at the time of what's going on on Bambi."

That also aligns with recent reports suggesting that Polley and Beer have also stepped away and that the remake has effectively been shelved under Disney's current creative leadership. It might be a surprising fate to some, considering it's one of the studio's most famous animated titles, but it also shows how crowded the live-action remake slate has become and how selective Disney is reportedly being about which projects move forward.

The original Bambi, released in 1942, followed a young deer growing up in the forest, enduring loss and learning to survive. Over time, it has become a cornerstone of the studio's classic era, known for its painterly backgrounds, minimal dialogue, and emotionally brutal moments. The story itself began as Felix Salten's 1923 novel Bambi, a Life in the Woods, which is now in the public domain, a status that has already inspired other interpretations outside Disney.

Most recently, British indie horror studio Jagged Edge Productions released Bambi: The Reckoning, part of its Twisted Childhood Universe, which also includes the low-budget slasher take on Winnie the Pooh. That film reimagines Bambi as a mutated, vengeful creature hunting humans after his mother's death and played in limited theaters before heading to digital platforms.

Sure, it might not be the ideal, heartfelt mainstream Bambi movie people were hoping for, but at least it's something.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!