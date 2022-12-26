Check Out These 2 High-Quality Images From Pixar's Elemental

More little updates here and there as 2022 comes to an end and studios look to 2023 for movie releases. When it comes to Disney, one would think they are in the most secure position, but there is one aspect of Disney that everyone has been worried about for a while now. During the pandemic, Pixar got kicked to streaming, and the first Pixar movie that ended up in theaters, Lightyear, underperformed. So far, it doesn't sound like anyone is holding that against Pixar, and its films are still set to be released in theaters. We got two new high-quality images from Elemental, which will hopefully have an easier time finding a theatrical audience this coming summer.

Elemental Looks Like Another Pixar Classic

"Disney and Pixar's Elemental, is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, and featuring the voices of Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade, respectively, Elemental releases on June 16, 2023."

After Lightyear underperformed at the box office, people were worried that Pixar would be a streaming-only studio from now on. Still, right now, it looks like Elemental is coming to theaters. Let's hope it stays that way and maybe even give some limited theatrical love to the movies that had to be released on streaming.

