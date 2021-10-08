Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Brings On Cillian Murphy to Star

We are still in the COVID-19 pandemic to this day, but its ramifications are starting to be seen throughout the movie industry. It very much looks like the 90-day theatrical window could be a thing of the past, the idea of the hybrid release is something that exists now, and the decisions that studios made to keep the lights are starting to effects more than just the projects that were released for the last coming up on two years. Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros. have been working together since 2002 almost exclusively. However, Nolan is a massive proponent of the theatrical experience and was not happy when Warner Bros. made the decision to have their entire 2021 slate release on HBO Max at the same time as theaters. That seems to have soured things between Nolan and Warner Bros. so much that his next movie, Oppenheimer, is being made at Universal. The irony being that Universal was the first studio to move a theatrical release to streaming during the pandemic, but that's something that doesn't matter, apparently. Now The Hollywood Reporter has a casting announcement, and Nolan is bringing back one of his mainstays for his movies for Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy.

Universal managed to snag the prime July 21, 2023, real estate for Oppenheime's release date, and we should expect that this project is likely going to get off of the ground sooner rather than later. Universal has described this project as an "epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it." That very much sounds up Nolan's alley when it comes to movies. At the moment, we don't have any other details, but we can expect that more casting announcements are going to start being announced soon.