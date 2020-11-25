First Look at Clifford The Big Red Dog, Opens November 2021

A movie that I know a bunch of people are looking forward to, the first look at Clifford The Big Red Dog, has debuted online. Opening next November, the film has been a long time coming, and rightfully, Clifford looks adorable. The film is directed by Walt Becker from a screenplay by Jay Scherick, David Ronn, and Blaise Hemingway. It stars Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong, and John Cleese. You can see the debut of Clifford in the first teaser down below

Clifford The Big Red Dog Synopsis

"When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big!"

He looks adorable! I am already seeing people complaining about this, and I guess my question would be: what did you expect? It's a live-action film…and he's is a big red dog. Looks pretty accurate to me. Clifford The Big Red Dog, starring Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong, and John Cleese, will open in theaters next year on November 5th, 2021. I, for one, am very excited. If you aren't, well, I don't know what to tell you.