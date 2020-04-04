Columbia Classics 4K Blu-ray Set Includes "Arabia", "Strangelove"

Columbia Classics Collection Vol. 1 will hit stores on June 16th. The 4K Blu-ray set will release from Sony Pictures, and will include six classic films with 4K transfers, 30 hours of special features, and an 80-page book all housed in a gatefold box package. The six included films are Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, Lawrence of Arabia, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, Gandhi, Jerry Maguire, and A League of Their Own. Sony Pictures released a trailer for the Columbia Classics box set online, which can be found below.

Columbia Classics Blu-ray Set Trailer

Only 8,000 of these sets will be available.

Now, I know what you are thinking. It was the same thought that went through my head when I saw the film's included. Jerry Maguire and A League of Their Own were voted into the box set by fans. They are by no means bad films at all. Quite the contrary. When compared with the other four films included however…they don't hold up too well. All six Columbia Classics films are worth owning on 4K as well, I cannot wait to watch Lawrence of Arabia in 4K.

I dislike the packaging already however. anytime you have these hinged cases like that is asking for it. They crease do much over time, they are almost guaranteed to rip and break down over time. It might be best to put the Columbia Classic box itself in a closet and just add the individual cases to your shelf. I do like that option, too many box sets do not do that. I also am a sucker for film essays, so hopefully we get some great film historians take on the films inside the book.

This is listed as Vol. 1, so there is a chance we get more of these. It will be released June 16th. What films would you want included in future 4K Columbia Classics sets? Let us know below.