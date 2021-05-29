Cruella: Emma Stone Talks Her Face Made of "Full Rubber"

When it comes to big show-stopping performances, they can really make or break a movie. For actors, though, they are usually the most fun because they really get to let loose and go crazy in ways that they usually aren't able to. When it comes to Cruella, the leading role was absolutely something that star Emma Stone could really go over the top with. Stone was asked during the virtual junket for the movie which role she liked playing more; the more timid Estella or, the more over the top Cruella. Stone went on to say that she has one of those faces that really expressive and that usually, people tell her that she needs to pull it back. For Cruella, she got to the opposite, and she really enjoyed it.

"Right, exactly. What character do I prefer to be more like in life?" Stone explained."Well, you know, it's interesting because there is a sort of rejection of Estella that comes at a point, and I think, you know, Estella is sweet, but she's not fully embodied. So I would say there is something about Cruella's pretty enticing, because she just kind of is who she is. She's in full acceptance and autonomy there. So I am kind of interested in that Cruella world. But, you know, that said, she does some things, some lines that I don't think I would necessarily cross. But to be honest, I sort of prefer Cruella.

"It's so much fun to do," she continued. "You know, for a lot of roles, you sort of have to–if you're someone like me that kind of has a face that's made of full rubber and, you know, is always trying to sort of contain a little bit, teaspoons a little bit instead of buckets, when you get to throw buckets, it's a joy. … Very fun."

"Academy Award® winner Emma Stone ("La La Land") stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. "Cruella," which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson ("Howards End," "Sense & Sensibility"). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella."

Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie with a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis. It stars Emma Stone as the titular character, with Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, and Mark Strong. It will be released on May 28, 2021, in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access.

