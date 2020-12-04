Dafne Keen Says She Would Play X-23 Again, Of Course

Dafne Keen is a wonderful young actress who you will know from playing X-23 in Logan. She was fantastic in the role, and right after that film came out, the rumors of her playing the character in her own film started, of course. Nothing ever got off the ground, and then Disney bought Fox, essentially killing that possibility. While doing publicity for the second season of HBO's His Dark Materials, Dafne Keen talked a little about the studio's hopes from back then and says that she, of course, would love to continue the X-23 story on the big screen.

Dafne Keen Probably Shouldn't Hold Her Breath

"I got told by some people at Fox that there might be another one, but this was ages ago when we were filming, and they haven't contacted me ever again," Keen reveals. Still, she's hopeful. "I feel like we're just at the beginning, there's more to be told, and it's a relay race," she says. "I come into play when they've already written and done pre-production and decided on doing the film, so as soon as they say, 'go,' I'll happily go whenever," she said to Elle.

What this boils down to is one of those instances we get every day now where someone asks X actor, "Wouldn't it be great if you could do this movie/play this character again?" and every entertainment site takes the quotes and says, "COULD AN X-23 MOVIE HAPPEN ANY MINUTE NOW????" headline and everyone assumes it is news. So here we are. Do I think an X-23 movie starring Dafne Keen would be good? Very much so. Is it going to happen? Nope. The ship has sailed if you ask me, and it was slim, to begin with. Can we all stop asking people these types of questions now?