Darby and the Dead: First Trailer and Poster Released, New Images

20th Century Studios is having a pretty good year, with some films released to the big and small screen doing well both critically and with numbers. Prey is the standout of the bunch, but others have done well too. The next straight-to-Hulu release the studio has is Darby and the Dead, which looks like if a teen comedy had a baby with The Sixth Sense. We had a first-look image not that long ago, but today, the first trailer, poster, and some more new images were also released. We also got a new summary for the film, which gives us a better idea of what we are in for. It looks pretty cute and exactly like the type of film that 20th has been releasing to Hulu all year.

Darby and the Dead: Summary, Cast, Release Date

After suffering a near-death experience as a young girl, Darby Harper (Downs) gains the ability to see dead people. As a result, she becomes introverted and shut off from her high school peers and prefers to spend time counseling lonely spirits who have unfinished business on earth. But all that changes when Capri (Cravalho), the Queen Bee of the school's most exclusive clique, unexpectedly dies in a freak hair straightening accident, resulting in the obvious cancellation of her upcoming "Sweet 17." Capri, however, pleads with Darby from the other side to intervene and convince Capri's friends to proceed with the party as planned. In order to appease the wrath of the undead diva, Darby must emerge from her self-imposed exile and reinvent herself — which along the way, allows her to find new joy back in the land of the living. Darby and the Dead stars Riele Downs, Auli'i Cravalho, Chosen Jacobs, Asher Angel, Wayne Knight, with Derek Luke, and Tony Danza, and is directed by Silas Howard. The screenplay is by Becca Greene, based on a story by Wenonah Wilms, and the producers are Adam Saunders and Eddie Rubin, with Michele Weisler and Mac Hendrickson serving as executive producers. The original movie will stream on December 2, 2022, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.