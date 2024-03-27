Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: garfield

Garfield: 12 New Character Posters Show Off The Large, Impressive Cast

Sony Pictures has dropped 12 character posters that show off the large and impressive voice cast of Garfield. It will be released on May 24th.

Article Summary Sony Pictures teases fans with 12 stunning character posters for the upcoming Garfield movie.

May's hotly contested box office now features Garfield, vying for family audiences.

Garfield's star-studded voice cast gets showcased in a bold, new promotional splash.

Anticipate a blend of humor and adventure as Garfield embarks on a high-stakes heist.

It looks like May will be a very interesting month for the movies. Much like March, a bunch of big releases from several different studios are coming out, and all of them will be fighting for the limited dollars all of us will have to spend. People with kids have even less money to spend because going to the movies is expensive when you have kids, so Garfield will have to work extra hard to justify that expense. The cast for this film is massive, which has never become more apparent than the fact that they dropped twelve character posters on us today, showing off the extremely impressive voice cast that Sony managed to snag for this film. We've seen weirder things work out.

Garfield: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.

Garfield, directed by Mark Dindal, stars Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang. The screenplay is by Paul A. Kaplan & Mark Torgove, and David Reynolds and is based on the Garfield® characters created by Jim Davis. It will be released on May 24, 2024.

