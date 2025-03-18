Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch: Stitch Is Adorable In This New High-Quality Image

The first trailer for the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch was released a few days ago, and now we have a new image of Stitch being adorable.

Article Summary New high-quality image of Stitch reveals his adorable design for live-action remake.

Recent trailer for Lilo & Stitch live-action film is gaining positive attention.

Live-action films have faced mixed reactions; Lilo & Stitch could reignite interest.

Release date set for May 23, 2025, as fans anticipate this adaptation.

We got the first trailer for Lilo & Stitch the other day, and unlike most of the other Disney live-action films, people seem pretty into this one. Or, they don't hate it as much as they have hated the others because the bar might be in hell. Either way, if Snow White ends up bombing this month, this movie could be the thing that convinces Disney there is still gas in the live-action remake tank. If it doesn't, then maybe the last of these that are in active development will be the end of this experiment, and we can move on. Lilo & Stitch is one of those Disney movies that people of a certain age really latched onto. If this is your favorite Disney movie, then you don't just like this film; you're probably more than a bit obsessed with it. Those fans will be the hardest to please, but Disney is getting off on the right foot with the design of Stitch being, well, about as cute as Stitch can be. We got another high-quality image from the media site and look at him, he's just a little guy.

That is the face of a creature that has obviously never done anything wrong in its life. My dog gives me that same look, too, and she's a complete angel.

Lilo & Stitch: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha. Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, and Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers.

Lilo & Stitch opens exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 23, 2025.

