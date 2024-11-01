Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: André Øvredal, bendy, bendy and the ink machine

Bendy And The Ink Machine Will Be Directed By André Øvredal

Bendy and the Ink Machine has found its director. André Øvredal has been tapped for the big-screen adaptation of the popular game series.

Bendy and the Ink Machine was announced as a film way back in December last year, and news about it has not really been known since. That changed last night, as we now know who will direct the film based on the mega-popular game. André Øvredal (Trollhunter, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark) will helm the film, a director with a keen eye for terror and the type of style that will suit this film nicely. "I promise we're going to make a really special movie, something that all the fans are going to love. Something that honors the fantastic characters, fun worlds, and everything we all love about the Bendy games."

BendyAnd The Ink Machine Could Be A Big-Time Property

As the game's website explains, "Bendy and the Ink Machine is an indie first-person puzzle-action-horror game with a unique cartoon atmosphere and an intense, frightening storyline that keeps you guessing throughout. Henry was the lead animator at Joey Drew Studios in its 1930s heyday, a studio best known for producing animated cartoons of their most popular and beloved character, Bendy. Many years later, Henry receives a mysterious invitation from Joey Drew himself to return to the old cartoon workshop."

The game series consists of five chapters and debuted in 2017. There have also been two sequels, with a third out as well. You can see the characters from the game on all sorts of different merchandise, and they have become modern video game icons at this point. Bendy as a property reminds me a ton of Five Nights At Freddy's, and we all know how that went at the box office last year. I think this might be a perfect pairing of director and material and one that could see the same type of success that FNAF had if they continue to take their time with the development of the film.

