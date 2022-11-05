Dave Stevens: Drawn To Perfection Takes A Look At Legendary Artist

Dave Stevens was one of the most gifted artists and storytellers in the modern age of comics. Some would argue that he was born at the wrong time, as he would have ruled the early golden age and then the silver age along with Jack Kirby, no question. A new documentary about his work and life, Drawn To Perfection, is on the way to digital and on-demand services on December 2nd, and the trailer was released this week. Featuring interviews with Jennifer Bawcum, Danny Bilson, Bob Chapman, Geofrey Darrow, Olivia De Berardinis, Chris Donio, Scott Dunbier, Jackie Estrada, Mark Evanier, Nathan Fowkes, Thomas Jane, Jaime Hernandez, Richard Hescox, Jessie Horsting, Adam Hughes, Joe Johnston, Michael William Kaluta, John Koukoutsakis, Riki LeCotey, Jewel Shepard, David Mandel, Kelvin Mao, Laura Martin, Glen Murakami, Maria Laura Sanapo, Bob Schreck, and Billy Campbell, the trailer can be found below.

Dave Stevens Should Be AS Big An Icon As Kirby

"Dave Stevens was a once-in-a-lifetime artist who created the hit comic book series The Rocketeer that reintroduced the world to '50s pin-up queen Bettie Page and was adapted into a beloved feature film. Dave carried with him a style born of 1930s American Pop Culture, an era he never experienced firsthand but lived on in his heart and through his illustrations. His award-winning, 35-year career spanned advertising, comics, animation, movies, and TV working with luminaries like Jack Kirby, Doug Wildey, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, John Landis, and Joe Johnston. Widely considered one of the best illustrators of his generation, Dave Stevens lived life the way he drew, meticulously pursuing a perfection he saw in his mind. His elegant brushwork and iconic imagery continue to attract fans and inspire new generations of artists."

I have high hopes for this one, and at 98 minutes, I hope they can do this man justice. Look for it to release on December 2nd on digital and on demand.