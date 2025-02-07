Posted in: Movies | Tagged: demi moore, film, MUBI, the substance

Demi Moore on When She Related to Her Character in The Substance

The Substance star Demi Moore recently reunited with her Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle castmates to discuss Moore's role.

Article Summary Demi Moore discusses media scrutiny of her body in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle bikini scene.

Moore shares feelings of being lost in her 40s, relating to her character in The Substance.

Her insights highlight challenges women face in Hollywood, especially with age-related issues.

The Substance reflects growing industry interest in addressing overdue changes for women.

Continuing frustrating conversations that have been in the industry for ages, Demi Moore's recent reflections on her career, particularly her roles in The Substance and Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, offer a poignant commentary on the pressures faced by women in Hollywood—particularly as they navigate the often-turbulent waters of aging within the industry.

As stated by the actor, Moore's experience with Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle provides a stark example of this dynamic. She recounted a scene to her Charlie's Angels co-stars via Vanity Fair, explaining that during a scene in which she and Cameron Diaz appear on the beach in bikinis. While intended as a "great cinematic moment," the scene quickly became fodder for media scrutiny, with the focus shifting entirely to Moore's physique.

The Substance During Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Addressing her state of mind during that time, Moore admits, "This [scene] became this kind of big media interpretation—that ironically was attached to me as if I was about my body versus it being just a part of the story that we were telling." She then adds, "I felt more of the experience that my character [in The Substance] goes through in my 40s than I feel today. I didn't quite fit anywhere. I wasn't 30. I wasn't 20, but I wasn't what, at that time, people thought of as somebody 40. I felt very lost."

Moore's willingness to share her self-doubt and tumultuous experiences provides valuable insight into the challenges faced by women in Hollywood. Hopefully, as the industry aims to evolve, stories like Moore's will contribute to a shift in perspective, creating a more inclusive and equitable environment. And if we've learned anything from the well-deserved praise surrounding The Substance, we now know that there's at least some audience and industry interest in embracing a few long overdue changes.

The Substance is written, directed, produced, and edited by Coralie Fargeat, with a cast that includes Moore, Margaret Qualley, and Dennis Quaid. The film is currently available to stream via Mubi.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!