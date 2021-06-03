The Trailer For Neill Blomkamp's Demonic Is Here! Watch It Now

Neill Blomkamp's Demonic just dropped its first trailer, and it looks like a devilishly good time. The prolific director is making his first foray into straight horror with this film, starring Carly Pope (Elysium), Chris William Martin (The Age of Adaline, Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, The Vampire Diaries), and Michael Rogers (Siren, The Blacklist, Supernatural). There has been a lot of talk about what a director of his caliber could accomplish in the genre, and from this trailer, it looks like the answer is: a lot. Check out the first trailer for Demonic down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Demonic – Official Teaser | HD | IFC Midnight (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pIJwtqGFl6o&ab_channel=IFCFilms)

Demonic Will Be A Horror Event

"In Demonic, a young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed in this horror-thriller from director Neill Blomkamp." While all of Blomkamp's films have had elements of horror to them, this will be his first straight-up horror film. The man has such a keen eye for nastiness and making ugly things seem serene; some of the visuals in that trailer are downright gorgeous in their sinisterness. I have really high expectations for this one, fairly or not. The supreme letdown of the last ten years or so for me personally is that we will never see what he had in store for us in the Alien universe. I really think he may have had something truly special in store for that one, but if we can get him playing in the horror sandbox more as a result, then maybe it was an okay tradeoff.

IFC Midnight will be releasing Neill Blomkamp's Demonic in theaters, on-demand, and on digital services on August 20th. I, for one, will be there with bells on to see it, and from the looks of things, you should be as well.