Did The Zootopia 2 Co-Director Just Confirm A Third Film?

Did the co-directors of Zootopia 2 just confirm that they are already working on a third film?

Article Summary Zootopia 2 co-directors hint at early development for a possible Zootopia 3 during a new interview.

A post-credits scene in Zootopia 2 and in-film Easter eggs tease the franchise will continue.

Zootopia 2 has joined the billion dollar club, paving the way for future sequels at Disney.

Director Jared Bush reportedly already has a sketch prepared for the third Zootopia installment.

At the end of Zootopia 2, a brief post-credits scene teases a potential third film. Even before the movie was released in theaters, no one should be surprised that Disney thinks there is still plenty of gas left in this particular tank. However, a post-credits tease does not make, but the people in charge might have let something slip. Co-directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard have been doing some press for the film, and it seems that things might be quietly moving along. During an interview, the co-directors seem to confirm that Bush has already done a sketch for the third film.

Between the sketch, the feather, and the Easter Egg in the film that says "Part 3 is for real and birds are too," Disney was already considering a third film before Part 2. Now that Zootopia 2 has joined the first film in the billion dollar box office club, in an era where they isn't as common as it was when the first film came out, you can expect Zootopia 3 news to be here sooner rather than later.

Zootopia 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Walt Disney Animation Studios' Zootopia 2, detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. Oscar® winners Jared Bush (co-director/co-writer Zootopia, director/co-writer Encanto) and Byron Howard (director Zootopia, director Encanto) are directing; Bush is writing the script; Yvett Merino (Oscar-winning producer Encanto) produces. Zootopia 2 hits theaters on November 26, 2025.

The Zootopia 2 voice cast is composed of an astounding pool of talent that also includes Andy Samberg (Saturday Night Live), David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck), Macaulay Culkin (American Horror Story), and Brenda Song (The Last Showgirl), who appear as the Lynxleys, one of the most prominent families in Zootopia. Comedian Fortune Feimster (Crushing It) previously joined the cast as Nibbles Maplestick, an oddball beaver whose podcast explores reptile mysteries; Idris Elba (Heads of State) returns as Chief Bogo, the well-respected head of the Zootopia Police Department; Patrick Warburton (The Emperor's New Groove) voices actor-turned-politician Mayor Brian Winddancer; Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) stars as Dr. Fuzzby, an adorable quokka therapy animal; and Nate Torrence (Get Smart) reprises his role as Clawhauser, Zootopia Police Department's charming cheetah receptionist.

