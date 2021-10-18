Disney Shifts Marvel Release Dates as Indiana Jone 5 Goes To 2023

We have another round of delays which is something we haven't seen in a few months. For a little while there, it looked like all of the release dates were set in stone, but post-production and production work on mostly Marvel movies but also Indiana Jones 5 must have been impacted by COVID more than we thought. Today, Disney sent out an email moving almost all of the Marvel movies currently in some production down a couple of months, removes some unknown titles from the list, and Indiana Jones 5 once again gets another year delay as it goes to 2023.

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (Disney), previously dated on 3/25/22, moves to 5/6/22.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER (Disney), previously dated on 5/6/22, moves to 7/8/22.

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER (Disney), previously dated on 7/8/22 moves to 11/11/22.

UNTITLED INDIANA JONES (Disney), previously dated on 7/29/22, moves to 6/30/23.

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney), previously dated on 7/14/23, is removed from schedule.

THE MARVELS (Disney), previously dated on 11/11/22, moves to 2/17/23.

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA (Disney), previously dated on 2/17/23, moves to 7/28/23.

UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney), previously dated on 7/28/23, is removed from schedule.

UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney), previously dated on 10/6/23, is removed from schedule.

UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th), previously dated on 10/20/23, is removed from schedule.

UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney), previously dated on 11/10/23, moves to 11/3/23.

Honestly, this is probably a good move from Marvel. Four movies in one year is a lot to do, and going back to three, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for 2022 is the right move. Otherwise, you risk overwhelming your audience, and even more so if you want them to keep up with the various TV shows, you have in production as well. 2023 also currently has three titles with The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and an unknown movie for the fall of 2023. We should find out that that last movie is sooner rather than later. As for Indiana Jones 5, well, we might see that movie someday.