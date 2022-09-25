Don't Worry Darling Opens To Box Office Win With $19 Million

Don't Worry Darling, after all the scandal and mixed reviews, opened slightly above expectations at $19.2 million, good enough for first place and a weekend box office win. The Olivia Wilde drama has had a roller coaster couple of months heading into its opening, but in the end, audiences came out to support the film. Females really drove the box office Thursday night and Friday, leading some to think this would get closer to $23-25 million, but soft box office Saturday torpedoed that. Against a $35 million budget, this is destined to make its money back, and that is a win for Warner Bros.

Don't Worry Darling Fends Off The Woman King & Avatar

Don't Worry Darling held off last weekend's champ, The Woman King, which held very strong and took in another $11.1 million and sent its total to $36.2 million. Third went to the re-release of James Cameron's Avatar, which added $10 million to its total. That brings its lifetime domestic gross to $770.5 million. Fourth went to Barbarian, still holding strong, all things considered, with $4.8 million. Rounding out the top five is Pearl, and the X prequel scared up another $1.9 million.

The weekend box office top five for September 23rd:

Don't Worry Darling- $19.2 million The Woman King- $11.1 million Avatar- $10 million Barbarian- $4.8 millon Pearl- $1.9 million

Next week, Don't Worry Darling has its work cut out for it to stay at the top, as we close out September with two interesting openings. Horror film Smile, riding a wave of great reviews coming out of Fantastic Fest and the viral marketing from MLB games this past week, and Billy Eichner's gay romantic comedy Bros both look to score big. Smile should probably take number one, but don't count out Bros. It feels like forever since we had a good rom-com come out, and the trailers for this one have been great.