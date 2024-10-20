Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, dragonball evolution, film

Dragonball Evolution Star on Anxiously Returning to the Property

One of the stars of the 2009 film Dragon Ball Evolution reflects on the polarizing film and his eventual return via Dragon Ball Super.

Article Summary James Marsters reflects on his role as Piccolo in Dragonball Evolution and its poor reception.

Dragonball Evolution faced criticism for straying from the original anime and manga series.

Marsters secretly voiced Zamasu in Dragon Ball Super as an apology to fans.

The Dragon Ball franchise thrives despite Evolution's misstep, continuing to captivate audiences worldwide.

The Dragon Ball franchise, created by Akira Toriyama, is one of the most beloved and influential anime and manga series of all time. First serialized in 1984, Dragon Ball follows the adventures of Goku, a Saiyan with extraordinary powers, as he embarks on epic quests, battles formidable foes, and seeks the legendary Dragon Balls. The series has expanded into numerous manga volumes, anime adaptations, films, video games, and merchandise, becoming a cultural phenomenon worldwide.

Then, in 2009, Hollywood attempted to bring the magic of Dragon Ball to the big screen with the live-action film Dragonball Evolution, directed by James Wong and starring Justin Chatwin as Goku, intending to introduce the franchise to a new generation of fans. However, Dragonball Evolution quickly became notorious for all the wrong reasons. For starters, the film faced harsh criticism from both critics and fans, who lambasted it for its weak plot, poor character portrayals, and overall departure from the source material. Many felt that the movie failed to capture the essence and spirit of the original series, resulting in a disjointed and disappointing adaptation.

Now, one of the stars of the film is opening up about his experience in the world of Dragon Ball.

James Marsters on Dragonball Evolution

James Marsters, who played the role of Piccolo in the film, recently reflected on the project, explaining, "I just didn't want any credit [on my return via Dragon Ball Super] because I wanted it to be known to the people at conventions, to the real Dragon Ball Super fans. People would come in my [autograph] lines and ask what happened with that film; I was in this film, a really not-good Dragon Ball movie called Dragonball Evolution." He continued, "It was just this slow dawning, sinking feeling that it was just really horrible. The point is that I was tired of catching guff at conventions for this film, so when I got the chance to be on Dragon Ball Super, I was like – let's do this little trick, and let's use a fake name. It is so I can go to conventions… and tell [fans] that I am Zamasu, and it's an apology for that film."

In the years following Dragonball Evolution, the franchise has continued to thrive through its animated series, films, and various media projects. The enduring appeal of Dragon Ball clearly showcases the resilience of the series and its ability to captivate audiences, despite the misstep of its live-action venture. But let's be real – it wasn't all bad, right?

