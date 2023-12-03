Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dune: part two, legendary, warner bros discovery

Dune: Part Two: 11 Character Posters Spotlights The Impressive Cast

11 new character posters for Dune: Part Two have been released that spotlight the new and old members of the impressive cast.

Article Summary 11 new character posters from 'Dune: Part Two' unveil a stellar cast.

Moved release from Oct 2023 to Mar 1, 2024, for optimal conditions.

Studio teases spring slate with impressive 'Dune' sequel artwork.

Led by Denis Villeneuve, the epic continues Paul Atreides' saga.

When studios were trying to decide earlier this year whether or not actors and writers deserved livable wages, several major movie release dates were shifted because no one wanted to risk not being able to do press for the films. If the late summer showed us anything, these press rounds were extremely important, and studios couldn't get around them. One of the big films that got moved was Dune: Part Two, which moved from October 2023 to March 1, 2024. While this move was a bummer for those who have been waiting since October 2021 for the second half of this film, it also makes a lot of sense. The first film was released under the hybrid release model, where it was in theaters and on HBO Max the same due to COVID numbers.

While the box office was pretty good, that isn't the best condition to release a film. So it's unsurprising that Legendary and Warner Bros. Discovery want Dune: Part Two to be released under the most optimal conditions possible, so the movie got bumped up an additional two weeks once it first opened up as a release date. Now that the end of the year is approaching, studios are starting to tease their spring slates and Dune: Part Two is one of three massive movies coming out before June. Eleven new character posters were released today, showing the impressive new and old cast members. Put this movie in front of my eyes, please.

Dune: Part Two – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: End Game, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Hairspray), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Lady Bird), Léa Seydoux (the James Bond franchise and Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (the Mamma Mia! films, Avengers: Age of Ultron), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin's Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two is slated for a March 1, 2024, worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures.

