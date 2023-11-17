Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dune, dune: part two, legendary, Warner Bros, warner bros discovery

Dune: Part Two Moves Its Release Date Up Two Weeks

Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary have shifted the release date of Dune: Part Two from March 15 to March 1, 2024.

The release date shifting has begun since the two strikes officially ended because studios realized that actors and writers were both worthy of livable wages. Studios like Sony and Disney have made major changes to their 2024 slates, but Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary moved one of their major pictures before the strikes were even over. Back in August, the studio shifted Dune: Part Two from November 3, 2023, to March 15, 2024. However, there have been more changes, with Deadpool 3 going to July 2023 and The Fall Guy taking its May 3, 2024 release date. That left the March 1, 2024 release date open, and Warner Bros. Discovery took advantage of it and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, moved the release date up two weeks.

Sources are saying that the main reason why Warner Bros. Discovery is trying its best to make sure that Dune: Part Two is because the first film, which was released in October 2021, "was released under challenging circumstances — amid the pandemic and a day-and-date release on HBO Max — so it was important to release this one under as normal of circumstances as possible." So it makes sense that they want this one to have every single advantage possible to make up for the fact that even though Dune did very well, it didn't do as well as it could have, considering the circumstances under which it was released. This time, the studio saw they could control the circumstances Dune: Part Two was released under and decided to take advantage of it. Considering this is the same studio trying to shelve complete films for tax write-offs because they are [allegedly] in such desperate need of cash, it really isn't that surprising.

Dune: Part Two – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: End Game, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Hairspray), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Lady Bird), Léa Seydoux (the James Bond franchise and Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (the Mamma Mia! films, Avengers: Age of Ultron), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin's Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two is slated for a March 1, 2024, worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures.

