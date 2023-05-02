Dune: Part Two – First Poster Is Released, Trailer Drops Tomorrow The first poster for Dune: Part Two has been released, and the first trailer will drop tomorrow. The movie will be released on November 3rd.

We got the chance to see the first footage from Dune: Part Two last week during the massive Warner Bros. CinemaCon presentation, and if you were bummed that they didn't release that footage to the general public, there is no need to worry that much longer. It seems that Warner Bros. and Legendary are beginning the slow burn for Dune: Part Two right when we thought they would, which is the late spring and early summer. Today, Warner Bros. dropped the first poster for the highly anticipated sequel and announced that the first trailer would premiere tomorrow.

Dune was sort of a weird movie to watch because it was very clearly a part one that didn't have a part two greenlit, and it was being released a hybrid release by Warner Bros. and Legendary. People were worried that the box office returns wouldn't be good enough to justify a Dune: Part Two, and we would only have half a movie. One could argue that might have hurt the early box office; people didn't want to risk seeing half a movie. However, they finally greenlit a second movie, and Dune earned just over $400 million at the worldwide box office as a hybrid release. It was also nominated for ten academy awards and took home six, mainly in the technical categories. After a loud reaction at CinemaCon, it's time for the promotion to begin, but I'm ready for this movie to be in front of my eyeballs now.

Dune: Cast, Release Date

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and the film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet ("Call Me by Your Name," "Little Women"), Rebecca Ferguson ("Stephen King's Doctor Sleep," "Mission: Impossible – Fallout"), Oscar Isaac (the "Star Wars" franchise) Oscar nominee Josh Brolin ("Milk," "Avengers: Infinity War"), Stellan Skarsgård (HBO's "Chernobyl," "Avengers: Age of Ultron"), Dave Bautista (the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, "Avengers: Endgame"), Stephen McKinley Henderson ("Fences," "Lady Bird"), Zendaya ("Spider-Man: Homecoming," HBO's "Euphoria"), Chang Chen ("Mr. Long," "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon"), David Dastmalchian ("Blade Runner 2049," "The Dark Knight"), Sharon Duncan-Brewster ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Netflix's "Sex Education"), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling ("45 Years," "Assassin's Creed"), with Jason Momoa ("Aquaman," HBO's "Game of Thrones"), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Skyfall"). Dune opened in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22, 2021. Dune: Part Two casting include Florence Pugh (Little Women, Black Widow) and Austin Butler (Elvis), Christopher Walken, Tim Blake Nelson, and Léa Seydoux. It will be released on November 3, 2023.