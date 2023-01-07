Eli Roth Isn't Directing Borderlands Reshoots, But It's Not A Big Deal Tim Miller is coming on to direct two weeks' worth of reshoots for Eli Roth on Borderlands, and you don't need to freak out about it.

Lionsgate has been sitting on Borderlands footage for a while now, but we haven't heard anything about the movie in a while. The last we heard about anything aside from some was brief footage during CinemaCon presentations, but that is about it. Today, we got an update, and it's going to make many people really nervous, but they really shouldn't. Deadline got word that director Eli Roth has been fired from the film, and that doesn't to be entirely true. Roth is not returning for two weeks worth of reshoots, often referred to as pickups. Instead, Tim Miller is stepping in to do the reshoots.

You shouldn't be worried because these reshoots are incredibly common, and nearly every production with any budget will do pickups. These reshoots are usually something like a director doesn't like the framing of a shot, and they need to redo it, or a line is a little weird, and they want to redeliver it. These are not massive reshoots, and the film itself, which wrapped in June 2021, is not being reshot. Two weeks likely isn't enough time for Miller to get a director's credit, and the main reason this is being reported is that the information leaked. Roth is working on Thanksgiving right now and likely couldn't come away from that production for the Borderlands reshoots, and Lionsgate doesn't want to wait any longer.

Borderlands: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: In the movie, Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe's most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina's musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they'll be fighting for something more: each other.

Borderlands is directed by Eli Roth, and the cast includes Lilith, played by Cate Blanchett, Roland (Kevin Hart), Dr. Patricia Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Krieg (Florian Munteanu), and Claptrap (Jack Black). The film also stars Edgar Martinez, Gina Gershon, Janina Gavankar, Cheyenne Jackson, Charles Babalola, Benjamin Byron Davis, Steven Boyer, Ryann Redmond, and Haley Bennett. It currently doesn't have a release date.