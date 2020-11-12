The Underrated Elysium Comes To 4K Blu-ray February 9th

Neil Blomkamp's underrated film Elysium will hit 4K Blu-ray on February 9th next year. Starring Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, Sharlto Copley, Alice Braga, Diego Luna, Wagner Moura, and William Fichtner, the disc will come with quite a few special features on the disc, covering the making of the film and the special effects. Elysium follows District 9 to 4K, as the more well known Blomkamp film hit the medium earlier this year. Check out the cover and special features list for the release down below.
Elysium 4K Blu-ray Features
4K ULTRA HD BONUS DISC:
- Exoskeletons, Explosions and the Action Choreography of the film
- The Hero, The Psychopath, and the Characters of the film
- The Art of the Elysium Miniatures
- Bugatti 2154
- Theatrical Trailers
BLU-RAY™ DISC:
- Collaboration: Crafting the Performances in the film
- Engineering Utopia: Creating a Society in the Sky
- Extended Scene
- Visions of 2154 – An Interactive Exploration of the Art and Design of the film
- In Support of the Story: The Visual Effects of the film
- The Technology of 2154
- The Journey to Elysium
- Envisioning Elysium
- Capturing Elysium
- Enhancing Elysium
I honestly really liked this movie when it came out. District 9 gets all the love and rightfully so, but this has a great cast, a plethora of great effects, and a likable story. When this comes out next year, give it a shot, or if you have seen it already, another watch.