The Underrated Elysium Comes To 4K Blu-ray February 9th

Neil Blomkamp's underrated film Elysium will hit 4K Blu-ray on February 9th next year. Starring Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, Sharlto Copley, Alice Braga, Diego Luna, Wagner Moura, and William Fichtner, the disc will come with quite a few special features on the disc, covering the making of the film and the special effects. Elysium follows District 9 to 4K, as the more well known Blomkamp film hit the medium earlier this year. Check out the cover and special features list for the release down below.

"In the year 2154, two classes of people exist: the very wealthy, who live on a pristine man-made space station called Elysium, and the rest, who live on an overpopulated, ruined Earth. Secretary Delacourt (Jodie Foster) will stop at nothing to preserve the luxurious lifestyle of the citizens of Elysium—but that doesn't stop the people of Earth from trying to get in by any means they can. Max (Matt Damon) agrees to take on a life-threatening mission, one that could bring equality to these polarized worlds."

BONUS MATERIAL

4K ULTRA HD BONUS DISC: Exoskeletons, Explosions and the Action Choreography of the film

The Hero, The Psychopath, and the Characters of the film

The Art of the Elysium Miniatures

Bugatti 2154

Theatrical Trailers BLU-RAY™ DISC: Collaboration: Crafting the Performances in the film

Engineering Utopia: Creating a Society in the Sky

Extended Scene

Visions of 2154 – An Interactive Exploration of the Art and Design of the film

In Support of the Story: The Visual Effects of the film

The Technology of 2154

The Journey to Elysium Envisioning Elysium Capturing Elysium Enhancing Elysium

I honestly really liked this movie when it came out. District 9 gets all the love and rightfully so, but this has a great cast, a plethora of great effects, and a likable story. When this comes out next year, give it a shot, or if you have seen it already, another watch.