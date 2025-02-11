Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: mortal kombat, mortal kombat 2

Mortal Kombat 2: Character Poster For Johnny Cage Released Plus Logo

Warner Bros. has released a new logo for Mortal Kombat 2 and an in-universe movie poster for Johnny Cage. The sequel is currently slated for release on October 24th.

Did you forget that a sequel to Mortal Kombat is not only coming out but coming out this year? You probably did because it kind of got lost in a bunch of different ways. It has taken a little longer to make it to the big screen compared to the other sequel that was released right around the same time in early 2021. Also, early 2021 was a weird time that sort of feels like it didn't actually happen. Mortal Kombat 2 is happening, though, and Warner Bros. released some stuff today. We don't have a one-pager with any cast or story details yet, but we do have a logo and what appears to be an in-universe Johnny Cage poster. If they decide to go full-blown viral marketing for Johnny Cage? That might be the most interesting thing they could possibly do for this film. It's always fun when studios create in-universe videos, propaganda, and trailers.

Is Mortal Kombat 2 Heading For A Flawless Victory?

In early 2021, Warner Bros. decided that a hybrid release model was the way to go regarding COVID and people's hesitation to return to theaters. They put out two movies that were the 1-2 punch that helped kick off that program: Mortal Kombat and Godzilla vs. Kong. While neither film lit the box office on fire, with Mortal Kombat bringing in $82 million worldwide, this was before the vaccine was readily available to most of the general population; between the decent streaming numbers and reviews for most films, they were both granted sequels. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire came out last year and did very well, but Mortal Kombat 2 has taken a little longer to get going. The film was officially greenlit in June 2022.

We don't know anything about the story at the moment. However, we do know that a good portion of the cast from the first film is returning, including Ludi Lin, Joe Taslim, Tadanobu Asano, Jessica McNamee, Mehcad Brooks, Lewis Tan, Chin Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada, with new cast members including Karl Urban, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Josh Lawson, and Damon Herriman. Simon McQuoid returns to direct, and Jeremy Slater writes the screenplay. Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, Zach Cregger, and Roy Lee are set to produce. Mortal Kombat 2 currently has a release date of October 24, 2025.

