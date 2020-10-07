Every Christmas And Holiday Film And Show Coming To Netflix This Year

Netflix has revealed its full list of holiday programming coming over the next three months, and boy, is it a lot. For film, the highlights include The Christmas Chronicles 2, the sequel to the Kurt Russell film from 2018. Also, the Vanessa Hudgens sequel The Princess Switch: Switched Again (the third film in that series has been greenlit as well for 2021). It kicks off with Emma Roberts in Holidate. Shows debuting will include two holiday-themed episodes of The Movies That Made Us, a holiday season of Sugar Rush, and the third installment of The Great British Baking Show Holiday Season. You can see the full list down below, broken up by film and shows, and ending with the Netflix Kids offerings.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxaaAoI57fk

Netflix Holiday Offerings 2020

October 28th

Holidate

November 5th

Operation Christmas Drop

November 13th

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

November 19th

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

November 20th

Alien Xmas

November 22nd

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

November 25th

The Christmas Chronicles Part Two

November 27th

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

December 1st

Angela's Christmas Wish

December 3rd

Just Another Christmas / Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem

And here is the list of shows:

Coming in November

Überweihnachten

November 10th

Dash & Lily

November 18th

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

November 27th

Sugar Rush: Christmas: Season 2

Coming in December

Home for Christmas: Season 2

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

December 1st

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

December 4th

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3

Finally, here are the Netflix Kids and Family offerings:

November 20th

Alien Xmas

November 24th

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

November 27th

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

November 29th

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

December 1st

Angela's Christmas Wish

December 3rd

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

December 4th

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

December 5th

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

December 8th

Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers

December 9th

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

The Big Show Show: Christmas

December 11th

A Trash Truck Christmas

