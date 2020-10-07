Every Christmas And Holiday Film And Show Coming To Netflix This Year

Netflix has revealed its full list of holiday programming coming over the next three months, and boy, is it a lot. For film, the highlights include The Christmas Chronicles 2, the sequel to the Kurt Russell film from 2018. Also, the Vanessa Hudgens sequel The Princess Switch: Switched Again (the third film in that series has been greenlit as well for 2021). It kicks off with Emma Roberts in Holidate. Shows debuting will include two holiday-themed episodes of The Movies That Made Us, a holiday season of Sugar Rush, and the third installment of The Great British Baking Show Holiday Season. You can see the full list down below, broken up by film and shows, and ending with the Netflix Kids offerings.
Netflix Holiday Offerings 2020
October 28th
Holidate
November 5th
Operation Christmas Drop
November 13th
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
November 19th
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
November 20th
Alien Xmas
November 22nd
Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
November 25th
The Christmas Chronicles Part Two
November 27th
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
December 1st
Angela's Christmas Wish
December 3rd
Just Another Christmas / Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem
Coming in November
Überweihnachten
November 10th
Dash & Lily
November 18th
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
November 27th
Sugar Rush: Christmas: Season 2
Coming in December
Home for Christmas: Season 2
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
December 1st
The Holiday Movies That Made Us
December 4th
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3
Finally, here are the Netflix Kids and Family offerings:
November 20th
Alien Xmas
November 24th
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
November 27th
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
November 29th
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
December 1st
Angela's Christmas Wish
December 3rd
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
December 4th
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas
December 5th
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas
December 8th
Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers
December 9th
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
The Big Show Show: Christmas
December 11th
A Trash Truck Christmas