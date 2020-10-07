Every Christmas And Holiday Film And Show Coming To Netflix This Year

Netflix has revealed its full list of holiday programming coming over the next three months, and boy, is it a lot. For film, the highlights include The Christmas Chronicles 2, the sequel to the Kurt Russell film from 2018. Also, the Vanessa Hudgens sequel The Princess Switch: Switched Again (the third film in that series has been greenlit as well for 2021). It kicks off with Emma Roberts in Holidate. Shows debuting will include two holiday-themed episodes of The Movies That Made Us, a holiday season of Sugar Rush, and the third installment of The Great British Baking Show Holiday Season. You can see the full list down below, broken up by film and shows, and ending with the Netflix Kids offerings.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxaaAoI57fk Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Holidate starring Emma Roberts | Find Your Perfect Plus-One | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxaaAoI57fk) Netflix Holiday Offerings 2020 October 28th Holidate November 5th Operation Christmas Drop November 13th Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey November 19th The Princess Switch: Switched Again November 20th Alien Xmas November 22nd Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square November 25th The Christmas Chronicles Part Two November 27th Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker December 1st Angela's Christmas Wish December 3rd Just Another Christmas / Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem And here is the list of shows: Coming in November Überweihnachten November 10th Dash & Lily November 18th Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas November 27th Sugar Rush: Christmas: Season 2 Coming in December Home for Christmas: Season 2 How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding December 1st The Holiday Movies That Made Us December 4th The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 Finally, here are the Netflix Kids and Family offerings: November 20th Alien Xmas November 24th Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday November 27th A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas November 29th Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! December 1st Angela's Christmas Wish December 3rd Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday December 4th Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas December 5th Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas December 8th Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers December 9th Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas The Big Show Show: Christmas December 11th A Trash Truck Christmas