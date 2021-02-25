EXCLUSIVE: New Clip From Safer At Home Debuts, Film Out Tomorrow

Safer At Home is a new thriller coming out on February 26th, and the pandemic plays a large role in the story. The year is 2022, and the pandemic has entered a deadlier stage. Still, in quarantine, a group of friends decides to have their Vegas trip together still by dropping ecstasy and Zooming each other. While on the drugs, something happens, and the film is sent in this whole other direction. Jocelyn Hudon, Emma Lahana, Alisa Allapach, Adwin Brown, Dan J. Johnson, Michael Kupisk, and Daniel Robaire star in the film, which is directed by Escape Room's Will Wernick. You can see an exclusive clip from the film below.

Safer At Home Synopsis & Poster

"Two years into the pandemic, a group of friends throws an online party with a night of games, drinking, and drugs. After taking an ecstasy pill, things go terribly wrong, and the safety of their home becomes more terrifying than the raging chaos outside. Safer At Homer stars Jocelyn Hudon, Emma Lahana, Alisa Allapach, Adwin Brown, Dan J. Johnson, Michael Kupisk, Daniel Robaire."

I was wondering how fast we would start seeing pandemic films, and it turns out pretty quickly. And this looks like it may be interesting! That clip is something I was not expecting either, but I like how the friends see this crime take place and how they wrestle around with what they witnessed. The more I see from this film, the more I want to see it. Never drop drugs on a Zoom call y'all. Safer At Home, starring Jocelyn Hudon, Emma Lahana, Alisa Allapach, Adwin Brown, Dan J. Johnson, Michael Kupisk, Daniel Robaire, is out in select theaters on February 26th, as well as digital and VOD. So, you don't have to wait much longer to watch.