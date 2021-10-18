Extraction 2 Production Starts Soon, Chris Hemsworth Bulking Up

Extraction 2 is heading into production soon, and star Chris Hemsworth is bulking up for the role. He will again be playing Tyler Rake in the sequel, though little is known about the story right now. The first film debuted on Netflix last spring and quickly became one of the biggest hits in the streamer's history. Starring Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, and David Harbour, first time director Sam Hargrave established himself as a budding star in the action genre with some of the best action sequences put on film in some time. It was a huge hit for Netflix, and now a franchise is coming out of it. Hemsworth posted himself working out for the role on his Instagram.

I Could Watch Seven New Extraction Films. Keep Them Coming.

Tyler Rake is, in fact, alive and well, and the entire team is coming back for the sequel. The sequel will be directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo. The Russo Brothers will also be back to produce, and filming is about six weeks away. A short scene that shows what happened after Tyler fell off the bridge at the end of the first film was shown in the first teaser for the film during Netflix's TUDUM event, with the hero opening his eyes and the screen flashing #RAKELIVES on the screen. A fist-pumping moment for sure. Hemsworth then promised that if you enjoyed what he and Sam came up with for the first film, just wait. Here is the teaser that was shown.

He is talking about some of the best action set pieces we have seen in some time. The one-shot, 18-minute building escape/car chase was a marvel to behold, not to mention the brutality and emotion of the final firefight on the bridge scene. That will all be really hard to top, but with this creative team, I trust them. Look for more on Extraction 2 and the franchise moving forward as it is revealed in the coming months.