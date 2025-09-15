Posted in: Apple, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: apple original films, F1: The Movie, tim cook, Warner Bros

F1®: The Movie Sequel: Definitely Something That Is Being Talked About

Apple CEO Tim Cook doesn't know when a sequel to F1®: The Movie will be released, but did confirm it "is definitely something that is being talked about."

Article Summary Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms discussions are ongoing for a possible F1®: The Movie sequel.

The film outperformed expectations at the domestic box office amid tough summer competition.

No timeline is set for F1®: The Movie 2, with contracts and cast negotiations still in early stages.

Apple and Warner Bros. will be eager to replicate the original’s blockbuster success with a sequel.

One of the big winners of the summer is F1®: The Movie without a doubt. While people thought the film was going to do well internationally because of how popular F1 is, no one expected the movie to pop off domestically as well as it did, even more so considering the heavy competition it faced during the summer blockbuster season. Apple Original Films and Warner Bros. are still being coy about a sequel, though all of these months later. The first rumbles of a sequel came mere days after F1®: The Movie was released, but it sounds like they haven't signed any formal contracts yet.

Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke to Variety at the Emmys yesterday, and when asked when a sequel to F1®: The Movie would be coming, he replied, "I don't know, but it is definitely something that is being talked about." Cook went on to say how, "It's been such a huge summer blockbuster for us, we're so proud of it," and praised everyone involved with the film, "The talent involved in that show are just next level, and Brad did such a wonderful job acting in it. We're super proud of it and can't wait to bring it to the service."

Considering how well this last film did, one can assume Warner Bros. and Apple Original Films want to bring back as much of the cast and crew for round two to try nd get that lightning to strike again. Everyone would also have to renegotiate now that the first film is such a success story, so there are a lot of moving pieces, and it sounds like they are continuing to move.

F1®: The Movie: Summary, Cast List, Release

From Apple Original Films and the filmmakers from Top Gun: Maverick comes F1®, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Kosinski, famed Formula 1® driver Lewis Hamilton, Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, and Chad Oman.

The highly anticipated Formula 1® racing feature stars Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula 1®, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. The feature has been shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport.

F1® also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem. Kosinski directs from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. The film is executive produced by Daniel Lupi. Collaborating with Kosinski behind the scenes are his creative team, including director of photography Claudio Miranda, production designers Mark Tildesley and Ben Munro, editor Stephen Mirrione, costume designer Julian Day, casting director Lucy Bevan, and composer Hans Zimmer.

Apple Original Films presents a Monolith Pictures / Jerry Bruckheimer / Plan B Entertainment / Dawn Apollo Films Production, A Film by Joseph Kosinski, F1®, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters and IMAX nationwide on June 27, 2025, and internationally beginning June 25, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!