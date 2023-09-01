Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged:

Fast X: Jason Momoa's Dante "Will Truly Evolve" In The Next Film

Fast X director Louis Leterrier has said that Jason Momoa's villainous Dante "will truly evolve" in the next film. Fast 11 is set to be released on April 4, 2025.

No matter how you might feel about the overall quality of Fast X, there was no denying that Jason Momoa was clearly having the time of his life playing the villain Dante. This is also going to be another one of those fun times when The Fast Saga doesn't kill off the villain after one movie, and now they get to show up again. We know at least one more film is coming before this whole thing gets wrapped up. Fast X also had a few issues getting to the big screen regarding behind-the-scenes stuff, but director Louis Leterrier might have come into the game late, but everyone must have been pleased with how everything went because he's back for Fast 11. He recently spoke to Empire about how Dante will go in the next movie.

"Let's do something else," Leterrier teases of where Dante goes next. "It's never twice the same with Jason. Dante will truly evolve. Let's explore something we haven't seen before."

When it comes to the absolutely buckwild performance and attitude that Momoa brought to the character in Fast X and what he will bring to Fast 11, Leterrier was pleased that they could have gone the usual route for someone who is out for revenge but instead did something much more human.

"He was fuelled by vengeance," says Leterrier of the scripted character. "He could have played it dark, angry. But it was interesting to play with the duality and the push-pull within the character, where within the same sentence, he's laughing and feels the pain of losing everything. Only an actor like Jason could have done that."

While the performance was turned up to eleven because these movies don't abide by fundamental physics, let alone the way real people grieve, but that duality is authentic when it comes to someone who has lost everything. You don't feel just one thing; you feel everything, and it's clear that Momoa's Dante feels everything. He was a breath of fresh air in a franchise beginning to go stale, so it's nice that he'll be back for more. Fast 11 currently has a release date of April 4th, 2025.

The end of the road begins. Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, launches the final chapters of one of cinema's most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began. Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved, and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who's fueled by blood revenge and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves forever.

In 2011's Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante (Aquaman's Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price. Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London, and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged, and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance.

Directed by Louis Leterrier (Clash of the Titans, The Incredible Hulk), Fast X stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood, with Oscar® winner Helen Mirren and Oscar® winner Charlize Theron. The film also features an extraordinary new cast, including Oscar® winner Brie Larson as Tess, a rogue representative from the Agency; Alan Richtson (Reacher) as Aimes, the new head of the Agency who doesn't hold the same fondness for Dom's crew as his predecessor, Mr. Nobody; Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) as a Brazilian street racer with a powerful tie to Dom's past; and legendary Oscar® winner Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia's Abuelita Toretto. Fast X was released on May 19th.

