Predator: Badlands Arrives On Digital January 6, Blu-ray February 17

Predator: Badlands was awesome and is finally arriving on digital starting January 6th, and 4K Blu-ray & DVD starting on February 17th.

The film exceeded box office expectations, grossing $184 million worldwide and stunning fans of the franchise.

Physical copies include deleted scenes, pre-visualizations, featurettes, and director audio commentary.

Exclusive bonus features explore Predator culture, world-building, and behind-the-scenes insights from the cast.

There were a couple of movies that took people by surprise in 2026, but one that people did not think was going to go as hard as it did was Predator: Badlands. There were certain expectations attached because of how good Prey was, but the film blew by all expectations in every single way that mattered. Not only that, but it also managed to find a decent audience, with a worldwide box office of $184 million. Prey found its audience on streaming, so it stands to reason that there is a decent chance that this one is going to do extremely well on digital as well. Today, it was announced that Predator: Badlands is coming to digital home release on January 6th and 4K Ultra HD™ Blu-ray™ and DVD on February 17th. We have the art and all of the special features for the physical copies because we love physical media in this house.

Bonus Features *

Deleted & Pre-Visualization Scenes with Optional Audio Commentary : Sand Trap – An early animatic version of Dek's very different first encounter with Thia.

Squirt Canyon – The full version of Dek and Thia traversing the water-filled trench while trying to survive Genna…and each other.

The full version of Dek and Thia traversing the water-filled trench while trying to survive Genna…and each other. Tessa vs. Abe – Tessa faces off against a superior synth in this deleted scene and storyline.

– Tessa faces off against a superior synth in this deleted scene and storyline. Razor Grass – The original previsualization of Dek, Thia, and Bud's first hunt together…sort of.

– The original previsualization of Dek, Thia, and Bud's first hunt together…sort of. The Outpost – Thia takes Dek to a small Weyland-Yutani field facility where they experience a few things that ended up being used elsewhere in the final film.

– Thia takes Dek to a small Weyland-Yutani field facility where they experience a few things that ended up being used elsewhere in the final film. Super Power Loader Extended – Special additional moments during Dek's climactic final battle with the Super Power Loader and the Kalisk.

– Special additional moments during Dek's climactic final battle with the Super Power Loader and the Kalisk. Featurettes: Embodying the Predator – Meet the talented team of designers, performers, and effects artists responsible for bringing one of cinema's most terrifying creatures to life on screen in ways we've never seen before!

Authentic Synthetics – Get up close and personal with synths Thia and Tessa as star Elle Fanning walks us through the process of crafting two characters who may look the same but have evolved in surprisingly unique ways.

– Get up close and personal with synths Thia and Tessa as star Elle Fanning walks us through the process of crafting two characters who may look the same but have evolved in surprisingly unique ways. Building the Badlands – With razor sharp grass, killer trees, and terrifying animals, never has a planet been more deadly than Genna. Uncover how a team of artisans built this threatening landscape, transforming real locations into the dangerous environments seen on screen.

– With razor sharp grass, killer trees, and terrifying animals, never has a planet been more deadly than Genna. Uncover how a team of artisans built this threatening landscape, transforming real locations into the dangerous environments seen on screen. Dek of the Yautja – For the first time ever, director Dan Trachtenberg has given audiences an extended peek at Predator culture. Follow the evolution as filmmakers reveal the process behind developing the Yautja's home world, spacecraft, and family dynamics.

– For the first time ever, director Dan Trachtenberg has given audiences an extended peek at Predator culture. Follow the evolution as filmmakers reveal the process behind developing the Yautja's home world, spacecraft, and family dynamics. Audio Commentary: Watch the film with audio commentary by Director Dan Trachtenberg, Producer Ben Rosenblatt, Director of Photography Jeff Cutter and Stunt Coordinator Jacob Tomuri.

*Bonus features may vary by product and retailer

Predator: Badlands – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Predator: Badlands, the newest entry in the Predator franchise, is directed by Dan Trachtenberg (Prey). Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX, and premium screens everywhere.

Predator: Badlands, which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary. The film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg and produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O'Connor.

