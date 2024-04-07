Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: alex pettyfer, disney, film, i am number four

I Am Number Four Author Suggests Another Film is in Development

One of the authors behind I Am Number Four suggests a new film is being discussed more than a decade after the release of the original.

Article Summary James Frey hints at early stages of a new I Am Number Four film.

Producers Neal Moritz and original writers Gough and Millar are involved.

The series made a $150 million splash with its 2011 film adaptation.

Fans speculate on the reboot's success in the modern cinematic landscape.

In 2010, sci-fi readers were introduced to the world of I Am Number Four through the Lorien Legacies (a series of books from authors James Frey, Jobie Hughes, and formerly, Greg Boose), following a teenage alien on Earth fleeing other aliens in pursuit of him. Then, in 2011, the book was adapted into a film directed by D. J. Caruso and starring Alex Pettyfer, Timothy Olyphant, Teresa Palmer, Dianna Agron, and Callan McAuliffe. While the movie wasn't as well-received as its source material (critically or with audiences), it still managed to garner nearly $150 million at the time of its release.

All these years later, and much to our surprise, it now appears there's still a chance for more cinematic stories within the I Am Number Four universe. So what does that actually mean?

I Am Number Four Author Teases Another Film

During an interview with Sci-Fi & Fantasy Gazette, original author Frey suggested that a new iteration of the sci-fi title I Aam Number Four is currently in the very early stages of development. Frey reveals to the publication, "Neal Moritz is producing a version of it that was written by the [I Am Number Four film's] original writers, [Alfred Gough] and [Miles Millar], who just made Wednesday." Frey then elaborates, "So, we are in process on it, and I can't say whether it will actually ever get made or not, but I have great people I'm working with who are trying to make it happen, for sure."

After the polarizing release of the first film, there were little to no expectations that we'd ever see an I Am Number Four sequel or reboot, but it sounds like there's still a fighting chance for fans of the book-turned-movie.

All things considered, do you think there's a chance that an I Am Number Four reboot has what it takes to win audiences over? Or does this have the potential to be an uphill battle with modern moviegoers? Sound off in the comments below.

