Final Fantasy Film Kingsglaive Hits 4K Blu-ray March 30

The latest Final Fantasy film, Kingsglaive, will hit 4K Blu-ray this coming spring, on March 30th, to be exact. The film, starring the voice work of Aaron Paul, Lena Headey, Sean Bean, David Gant, Liam Mulvey, Adrian Bouchet, Andrea Tivadar, Jon Campling, Neil Newbon, David Nutley, and Greg Blackford, has been out for a bit now digitally, and now will hit the 4K format. Special features galore will adorn the disc, including looks at the making of the film and its animation and the Final Fantasy film's music. Take a look at the trailer and cover below.

Final Fantasy Kingsglaive Synopsis & Special Features List

"The magical kingdom of Lucis is home to the sacred Crystal, and the menacing empire of Niflheim is determined to steal it. King Regis of Lucis (Sean Bean) commands an elite force of soldiers called the Kingsglaive. Wielding their king's magic, Nyx (Aaron Paul) and his fellow soldiers fight to protect Lucis. As the overwhelming military might of the empire bears down, King Regis is faced with an impossible ultimatum—to marry his son, Prince Noctis, to Princess Lunafreya of Tenebrae (Lena Headey), captive of Niflheim, and surrender his lands to the empire's rule. Although the king concedes, it becomes clear that the empire will stop at nothing to achieve their devious goals, with only the Kingsglaive standing between them and world domination. Based on the iconic game, which has sold nearly 9 million copies worldwide since its launch."

Here is the list of special features that will be on the disc release of the Final Fantasy film:

A Way with Words: Epic and Intimate Vocals : Aaron Paul, Lena Headey, Sean Bean – along with the filmmakers—reveal the process of creating the vocals for this film.

: Aaron Paul, Lena Headey, Sean Bean – along with the filmmakers—reveal the process of creating the vocals for this film. Fit for the Kingsglaive: Building the World : An in-depth exploration of imagining and designing the one-of-a-kind world of this film

: An in-depth exploration of imagining and designing the one-of-a-kind world of this film To Capture the Kingsglaive: The Process: Explore the intricate process of capturing the physical performances at the heart of this computer-generated film

Explore the intricate process of capturing the physical performances at the heart of this computer-generated film Emotive Music: Scoring the Kingsglaive: Learn about the creation of the truly innovative and impactful score