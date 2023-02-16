Final Trailer and Poster For Creed III Teases Unfinished Business MGM has released the final trailer and poster for Creed III, and it teases unfinished business between the main players. It will be released on March 3rd.

Next month is packed with tons of great movies, so it's hard to figure out which ones will end up doing well. While some seem more like sure things, the fact of the matter is there really isn't a sure thing anymore when it comes to movies. Creed III is probably closer to one of those sure things because the first two movies did extremely well both at the box office and critically. Let's be real; no one expected a Rocky spinoff film to be that good, yet here we are. There has been a significant break between entries two and three, but star Michael B. Jordan is also stepping behind the camera for this third installment. Now we have a final trailer and poster that teases some unfinished business for the main characters.

Creed III: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose. Creed III is the third installment in the successful franchise and is Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut. It will be released on March 3, 2023.

Director: Michael B. Jordan

Screenplay by: Keenan Coogler & Zach Baylin

Story by: Ryan Coogler and Keenan Coogler & Zach Baylin

Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad

Produced By: Irwin Winkler, p.g.a., Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, p.g.a., Elizabeth Raposo, p.g.a., Jonathan Glickman, Sylvester Stallone.