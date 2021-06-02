Firestarter: First Image From Blumhouse King Adaptation Revealed

Firestarter is in production now from Blumhouse, and today they revealed a first look still of Ryan Kiera Armstrong, who will be playing Charlie in the film. The Stephen King adaptation is being directed by Keith Tomas (The Vigil). The script is being written by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills, Rectify), who will also executive produce. Jason Blum and Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman will produce. Martha De Laurentiis, who was an associate producer on the 1984 version of Firestarter that starred a really young Drew Barrymore as Charlie, will executive produce. Zac Efron and Michael Greyeyes will star in the film. Check out the first look at Charlie down below.

Firestarter Could Be Really Special

This is one of my favorite King novels and has been screaming for an update for so long. King adaptations are everywhere these days, both on television and the big screen, and numerous ones are in various stages of development right now. This one, though, Firestarter, has the potential to be pretty special. That 1984 film is terrible, and King himself has gone on record not being a fan of it. Now he gets a chance with Blumhouse to right that wrong. The story of "A young girl develops pyrokinetic abilities and is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to harness her powerful gift as a weapon.", Firestarter is one of his earliest novels as well, which are getting renewed attention over his latest works.

Between this and last week's BTS video that got posted, I am so happy that it does, in fact, seem we will be spending some time behind the scenes with this film. More horror pics should do this; frankly, it helps build the anticipation that arguably some of these films need to stand out. A Stephen King adaptation like Firestarter has plenty of awareness for sure, but am I the only one who misses this type of stuff? I don't think I am. More from this one as they release it.