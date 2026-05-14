Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged: spider-man: brand new days

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: New Practical Production Featurette, Poster

Sony has released a new Spider-Man: Brand New Day behind-the-scenes featurette spotlighting the production's practical aspects, along with a new poster.

Article Summary Sony has released a new Spider-Man: Brand New Day featurette highlighting the movie’s practical production approach.

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day marketing campaign continues to emphasize more real locations and practical filmmaking.

The new footage addresses complaints that Spider-Man: No Way Home looked overly artificial during COVID-era production.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens July 31, 2026, with Destin Daniel Cretton directing Tom Holland’s next outing.

One of the criticisms leveled at the last Spider-Man movie was that it looked pretty fake. There was a good reason for that: the film was shot during the height of COVID restrictions, so it didn't have much wiggle room by design. Even then, the transition was pretty clunky, and it made what should have been one of the best movies in Marvel and Sony's filmography just a little bit worse. So no one should be surprised that a large part of the marketing for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has focused on the film's practical aspects. We've been talking about it for months, and as we head into the final weeks and months before the release date, we're seeing even more. Sony released a featurette talking about the practical side of the production and a new poster which, ironically, looks photoshopped to hell. Win some, lose some.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After the record-breaking global success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks an entirely new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves. Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he's devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. It will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

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