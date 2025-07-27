James Gunn Addresses Authenticity of a Kryptonian Message in Superman

Posted in: Movies, Superman, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc studios, film, james gunn, superman, Warner Bros

As expected, given its grand scope, James Gunn's Superman film has kick-started some discussions around its emotional reveals and a unique approach to the Man of Steel's origins. In fact, one of the most debated elements among viewers has been the authenticity of a key video message from Superman's Kryptonian parents—a clip that plays a major role in shaping public perception of the hero. And in some ways, it even contributes to how the character begins to perceive himself. So is the video real?

James Gunn Discusses the Legitimacy of the Message from Superman's Parents

During a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gunn clarified that the film does everything it can to establish that the footage is real, not manipulated or falsified. "In the movie…Mr. Terrific says, 'I know those computer forensics guys. There's no way.' That's Mr. Terrific. Smart as Lex Luthor. Then I have my Secretary of Defense say, 'I think whatever you think about Luthor, but it's real.' And then the clincher is that Gurkos and Lex are walking together, right? And you know, Gurkos says, 'Ah, you doctored the message. This is great.' And Lex says, 'It's not a message. You know, it's not doctored. It's real. And who thought his own parents would be the ones to bring him down?'"

Considering that it initially inspired Clark to help—but was eventually revealed to be about their hopes for him to build a new Krypton—the sequence is a pivotal moment in the film, stirring distrust around Superman's presence on Earth and his loyalty to humanity. For Gunn, reaffirming the video's legitimacy was important not only for plot clarity but for cementing Lex Luthor's cunning role in manipulating public sentiment without relying on technical deceit. At least in this one instance.

Rather than leaning into digital fabrication or unreliable narration, the film also capitalizes on a universal truth: sometimes the most devastating revelations come from painfully genuine sources. As audiences continue to dissect the film's layered storytelling, Gunn's clarification helps anchor one of its most crucial scenes in emotional and narrative authenticity—further proof that Superman is as much about perception and trust as it is about power and legacy.

That being said, what are your thoughts on Superman's origin story?

