Five Nights At Freddy's Film Coming October 27th, 2023 Jason Blum teased news for days, and here it is: Five Nights At Freddy's will be in theaters & on Peacock in time for Halloween this year.

Five Nights At Freddy's, already two months into production, has a release date, and it is sooner than you think. Jason Blum, who has been teasing big news for days, announced on his Twitter that the film would release on October 27th, 2023, both in theaters and on Peacock the same day. Even in fans' wildest dreams, I don't think anyone thought it would come out before the end of the year. Emma Tammi has been tapped to direct the film, with the film's animatronics being made by Jim Henson's Creature Shop. Scott Cawthon, the game's creator, and Jason Blum will produce the film. Russell Binder is an executive producer. Cawthon, Tammi, and Seth Cuddeback handled writing the script. The film stars Josh Hutcherson (Ultraman, The Hunger Games franchise), Matthew Lillard (Good Girls, Scream), Elizabeth Lail (You, Mack & Rita), Kat Conner Sterling (We Have A Ghost, 9-1-1), Piper Rubio (Holly & Ivy, Unstable) and Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot, Fried Green Tomatoes).

Five Nights At Freddy's Could Be A Goldmine

"Five Nights at Freddy's is a horror video game in which you must survive after five nights at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza from the dangers of animatronic characters. Your mission is to try to survive five nights at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, where strange events often happen. As a nightshift guard, you need to keep an eye on animatronic characters' movements via the restaurant's security cameras and avoid getting caught by terrifying dolls. When you are captured, the game ends. Why are the animatronic characters so scary? The animatronic characters are usual during the day, but their behavior becomes unpredictable at night. They could catch you anytime if you are caught off guard. Make sure that you carefully monitor the security cameras positioned throughout the restaurant to observe the animatronic characters from your small office. If anything's wrong, namely that if Freddy Fazbear and his mates aren't in the right place, you have to find them on the screens. If not, hide immediately."

While not the news I hoped for, I am sure fans are excited.