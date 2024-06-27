Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: flight risk, mark wahlberg, mel gibson

Flight Risk: First Trailer, Poster, Images For Mel Gibson's New Film

Lionsgate has released the first trailer, images, and poster from Flight Risk, the new film that is directed by Mel Gibson. It will be released on October 18th.

We got a whole pile of movies from Lionsgate during its CinemaCon presentation, and not long ago, they sent out a press release with a list of release dates. One of the films that will probably draw some ire is the return of Mel Gibson to the director's chair with Flight Risk. Today, Lionsgate has released the first trailer, poster, and images for the film. The tagline is absolutely hilarious, but the concept looks like something that could really work. Those tiny planes are already kind of terrifying (if you've ever been on one, then you know), combined with the idea that you're a sitting duck with an assassin as your pilot? This will likely become another topic of separating the art from the artist, and that is a debate you'll have to have with yourself when the time comes.

Flight Risk: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In this high-stakes suspense thriller, Academy Award® nominee Mark Wahlberg (Actor in a Supporting Role, 2006 – The Departed) plays a pilot transporting an Air Marshal (Michelle Dockery) accompanying a fugitive (Topher Grace) to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar, and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem.

Flight Risk, directed by Mel Gibson, stars Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, and Topher Grace. It is written by Jared Rosenberg, produced by John Davis, John Fox, Mel Gibson, and Bruce Davey, and executive produced Alex Lebovici, Jenny Hinkey, Ryan D. Smith, Natasha Stassen, Allen Cheney, Christopher Woodrow, K. Blaine Johnston, Christian Mercuri, Petr Jákl, Vicki Christianson, Nick Guerra, Russell Hollander, Jon Huddle, Patrick Josten, Walter Josten, and Jordan Wagner. Flight Risk will be released on October 18, 2024.

