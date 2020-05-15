Purge 5 Has Been Pulled From July Release Date, Delayed Indefinitely

Purge fans are not having a good week. Earlier this week, USA Network canceled the television series after two seasons. Ratings were very low, especially for season 2, and USA decided against producing any more. This afternoon word has come down that The Forever Purge, the fifth entry into the series, has been pulled from its July 10th release date. Instead of giving a new date, Universal Pictures has decided to remove the film from its release schedule altogether. The film was directed by Everardo Gout ("Days of Grace") and written by franchise creator James DeMonaco. The news was reported by Variety.

Could The Forever Purge Head to Streaming?

The obvious question here is if Universal will release this straight to Theater At Home VOD. Universal has been at the forefront of these releases, having already found success with Trolls World Tour releasing in April straight to VOD. Their next big release will be The King of Staten Island on June 12th. Earlier in March, they also released The Hunt and The Invisible Man early to VOD streaming from Blumhouse already. So it stands to reason that they might do the same with The Purge.

The rumbling around The Forever Purge is that it is to be the final film in the series as well, so that may factor into the decision about holding out for theaters. Without the show on USA, this could actually be the final piece in the overall Purge puzzle. For a series that costs nothing to make, though, it would be hard to walk away from it for both Universal and Blumhouse. The films have made over $450 million with a combined budget of $35 million. Those are insane numbers. I guess we shall see if this will end the franchise, whenever it happens to come out.