Ghostbusters: Afterlife Clip Shows Demon Dog Released By Paul Rudd

Ghostbusters: Afterlife releases this month, and a new clip from the film was released this afternoon. In the clip, Paul Rudd finds Egon's old trap, and what he lets out of it…well, let's just say that it should have stayed in the trap. A new IMAX poster for the film has also been released, featuring a proton stream charring the top corner of the poster. It is pretty cool. You can see the new clip and poster for Afterlife down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ghostbusters: Afterlife Exclusive Movie Clip – Reckless (2021) | Movieclips Coming Soon (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhDk3KLPRok)

Ghostbusters Is Almost Here!

"When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind." The film has had two public screenings so far, with glowing reviews coming out from both CinemaCon and NYCC. Our own Kaitlyn Booth saw the movie at CinemaCon and had this to say in her review: "There is a lot of love for the original source material, but the first two movies aren't the point of this movie. You can go into this movie without seeing any of the previous movies, and you'll like it just as much as a fan will. The connections between the two are explained, so regardless of your knowledge level, no one will be alienated. It also doesn't spend too long on these explanations so established fans won't get mad. It's clear that this movie is here to be its own thing first and a sequel second which is the best possible way to approach this, and they absolutely pull it off."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, starring Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts, releases on November 19th.