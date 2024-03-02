Posted in: Ghostbusters, Movies, Sony | Tagged: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – Final Trailer Teases World-Ending Stakes

Sony Pictures has released the final trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which teases some world-ending stakes.

The release schedule went from zero to a hundred for the month of March. There wasn't much in the way of new releases for almost two months, but for some reason, studios decided to pack a ton of movies on top of each other in the next four weeks. The problem is that people only have so much money, and going to the film is expensive, so justifying going to the theaters more than once could be challenging. That is the barrel that Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is staring down. There doesn't appear to be a lot of hype for this movie right now, but maybe that will change in the next two weeks before the film makes its debut. It's also a movie that could do well in its second and third weeks if it has good reviews and word of mouth. Tickets are on sale now, and the early tracking numbers aren't looking terrible. Sony Pictures has released the new trailer, which is leaning into the "ghost" aspect of this movie more than others. While these might be movies about ghosts, they don't usually focus on that too much, but some of these shots look like this film could be trying for some genuine scares.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters, new and old, must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, directed by Gil Kenan, stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts. It will be released on March 22, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!