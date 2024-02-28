Posted in: Ghostbusters, Movies, Sony | Tagged:

New Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire New Promo And 4 New Posters

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is right around the corner, believe it or not, and Sony has released four new posters for the upcoming film.

March is going to be an interesting month in terms of movies. After nearly two months of no big releases, everyone decided to release something big next month, and there probably won't be enough room at the box office for everyone. There is a good chance that one of the films coming out soon will stumble and fall, hard. One of the better guesses for a film that might faceplant hard is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. It doesn't seem like anyone is excited about this film and is forgetting that it is coming out. This is a movie where good word of mouth could make or break it because most people would have spent their movie budget two weeks before to see Dune: Part Two, and you'll need good worth of mouth to convince everyone to double dip. We got a new promo for the film the other day that teases a frozen New York City and we also got four new posters, two of which feature some iconic ghosts from the franchise.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters, new and old, must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, directed by Gil Kenan, stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts. It will be released on March 22, 2024.

