Posted in: Contest/Giveaway, Movies | Tagged: apple tv, Cineverse, DRAGN

Giveaway: Win An Apple TV Code For The Film DRAGN

We have a chance for you to win a copy of the film DRAGN as it comes out on Apple TV. You just need to follow the instructions

Article Summary Enter to win a free Apple TV code for the film DRAGN by following simple steps on BlueSky.

Follow Bleeding Cool's BlueSky account and repost the exclusive DRAGN contest post using #BCDRAGN.

Winners will be selected at random; contest closes Sunday, March 22, at 11am PT.

Giveaway is open to U.S. residents only; both steps must be completed to qualify for a DRAGN code.

Would you like to win a copy of the film DRAGN on Apple TV? All you need is a BlueSky account to take part in this giveaway. Cineverse has given us a code for a copy of the film on Apple TV, as it will be released digitally on March 17, 2026. So this is your chance to win a copy for free. What do you need to do to win this? In order to have a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on BlueSky. All you have to do is follow our BlueSky account and also repost the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it, as it will have the same image as the one here, along with the hashtag #BCDRAGN. You have until Sunday, March 22, at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a copy of the film DRAGN on Apple TV. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a BlueSky account… It's 2026; BlueSky is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a BlueSky account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official BlueSky account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

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