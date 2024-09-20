Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: gladiator ii, ridley scott

Gladiator II Isn't Out Yet But Ridley Scott Already Has Sequel Ideas

Gladiator II spent twenty years in development hell and isn't even out yet, but Sir Ridley Scott already has plans for a third film.

Article Summary Ridley Scott confirms plans for Gladiator III before Gladiator II even releases, aiming to explore more of Rome.

Gladiator II overcame two decades in development hell and will hit theaters with a staggering $300 million budget.

Scott compares Gladiator II to The Godfather Part II, but box office success remains critical due to high costs.

Gladiator II faces tough competition and aims for a November 22, 2024 release, with an impressive cast lineup.

In a move that sounds surprising but also isn't, Ridley Scott isn't done with Gladiator. The sequel has been hanging out in development hell for a while, since 2001, and is only making it to the big screen this year after many delays and false starts. It's also rolling into theaters with a reported budget of $300 million, which is absolutely buckwild. Between that budget and the fact that it has a lot of competition at the box office in November, you would think all eyes would be on making sure Gladiator II doesn't send Paramount Pictures into a tailspin. However, Scott seems interested in exploring Rome some more. The interview is off the internet now, but the reports about a third film initially appeared in the French publication Premiere. However, The Hollywood Reporter had another conversation with Scott about what his next project will be. Scott replied, "I'd rather get on into Gladiator III. … There's already an idea."

Hollywood is notorious for putting the cart before the horse, and it shouldn't surprise anyone that they are doing it again with Gladiator II. There is a real chance this movie could be the bomb of the fall season, and they are already thinking about a third. The Premiere article had Scott specifically making comparisons to The Godfather Part II. Still, there is a chance something could have gotten lost in translation, considering that the article has been pulled from the site. A $300 million budget is a lot for any film to make up, so whether Gladiator II gets out of the red will be the deciding factor here.

Gladiator II: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Gladiator II, directed by Ridley Scott, stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, and Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington. It will be released on November 22, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!