Posted in: Godzilla, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – New International Poster Released

A new international poster for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has been released. The new entry in the Monsterverse will be released on March 29th.

Article Summary New international poster for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire revealed.

Director Adam Wingard hints at a pivotal chapter for Monsterverse.

Film poised as a decider for future of the franchise and its budget.

Release date set for March 29, 2024, in theaters and IMAX.

March has the potential to be a massive month for Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary. Really, just the release of Dune: Part Two would be enough to make anyone happy, but they are looking for a double hitter this mont by releasing Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire this month as well. The Monsterverse feels like it is at a tipping point where it could go either way, and it seems like director Adam Wingard is aware of that if the comparisons he recently made are anything to go by. There is a good chance that this film will have to do well to justify another entry in this franchise, and it really needs to do well visually to justify its price tag compared to Godzilla Minus One. We'll have to see, but for now, we have another international poster from IMP Awards as the release date creeps ever closer.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Once again at the helm is director Adam Wingard. The film stars Rebecca Hall (Godzilla vs. Kong, The Night House), Brian Tyree Henry (Godzilla vs. Kong, Bullet Train), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion, Beauty and the Beast), Kaylee Hottle (Godzilla vs. Kong), Alex Ferns (The Batman, Wrath of Man, Chernobyl) and Fala Chen (Irma Vep, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong the Pirates of the Caribbean series) and, Simon Barrett (You're Next), and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni and Brian Rogers. The executive producers are Wingard, Jen Conroy, Jay Ashenfelter, Yoshimitsu Banno, Kenji Okuhira.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present a Legendary Pictures Production, A Film By Adam Wingard, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It is slated for release nationwide only in theaters and IMAX on March 29, 2024, and beginning 10 April 2024 internationally, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures except in Japan, where the film will be distributed by Toho Co., Ltd and in mainland China, where it will be distributed by Legendary East.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!