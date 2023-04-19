Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – New Clip and BTS Featurette We have a new clip and behind-the-scenes featurette from the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The featurette details the emotional journey this cast has been on.

We are in the final weeks before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes out, and this is your reminder that if Marvel is going to spoil anything in its marketing, it will be now. So if you don't want to know anything, it might be best to stay off social media and maybe not watch anything released. As for the rest of you, we are starting to see some more stuff out there. We have a clip from the film that shows Peter talking to Gamora about how much he misses the version of her that he lost and then an exchange about who can hear can overhear their conversation. We also got a behind-the-scenes featurette from the entire cast talking about the journey that they have been on since the first film. They all seem quite emotional, so I think it's safe to say that this movie will probably reduce us all to blubbering messes.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Cast List, Summary, Release Date

In Marvel Studios "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

James Gunn writes and directs "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. Kevin Feige is the producer, and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt, and Sara Smith serve as executive producers. It will be released on May 5, 2023.